Tornado Plumbing &amp; Drains
Plumbers in York
Reviews (0)
Services

  • plumbing
  • local plumber
  • plumber near me
  • plumbing company
  • drain works
  • basement waterproofing contractors
  • basement waterproofing
  • basement waterpoofers
  • drain cleaning
    • Tornado Plumbing & Drains is using the most recent plumbing and waterproofing technologies. We ensure your plumbing work is done efficiently and with the best quality. You’ll get free estimates and competitive rates. Finally, we help our clients get city rebates for installing back water valves and sump pumps.

    Our services include sewer and drain services, clogged drain, fixing pipe bursts, plumbing repairs and renovation, backwater valve installation, drain camera inspection, concrete works, water service and repairs. We also do, drain camera inspections, drain snaking, underpinning, foundation crack repair, waterproofing service and other plumbing services.

    Service areas
    York
    Address
    837 Roselawn Ave #704, ON
    M6B 1B5 York
    Canada
    +1-6477848448 tornado-plumbing.com
