Amanda Erin Designs
Designers in Niagara Falls
    My passion is creating beautiful interior designs to better your mental health.

    Our environments directly affect our mental health. With everyone being stuck at home these days, our mental state can be deteriorating. I want to help.

    Using design principles, I can help you update your home!

    Services
    • Full Design
    • Redesign
    • Colour Schemes
    • Mood Boards
    • 3D Renderings
    • Technical Drawings
    • Item Sourcing
    Service areas
    • The Niagara Regional Municipality
    • Niagara Falls
    Address
    L2H 1R5 Niagara Falls
    Canada
    +1-9059324141 www.amandaerindesigns.com
