Buffalo Pressure Washing
General Contractors in Thorhild
    • Mobile Pressure Washing & Soft Washing Services


    Mobile Pressure Washing for commercial & residential assets


    Truck & Trailer Mounted Units

    Truck & Trailer Mounted Units are versatile because unlike Hydrovac’s and other big units which may be more than what is needed at a job-site, we are able to reach every job-site which may be more convenient when vehicle weight and dimension might be an issue.


    We service all industries and customers that know that the image of your facility is a direct reflection of your values and company. Make the best impression possible with professional cleaning techniques that will give your property a makeover.


    Hot Water Power Washing Services

    We wash with hot water & Steam with temperatures reaching up 220°F (104°C) to and pressures reaching up to 3000 PSI. Our technicians are trained to assess what temperature to operate and what cleaning solutions to use at to ensure they don’t damage your assets but leave them looking as good as possible!


    Services
    Pressure Washing
    Service areas
    Thorhild
    Address
    60221 RR 213
    T0A 3J0 Thorhild
    Canada
    +1-7803993516 www.buffalopressurewashing.ca
