We, at The Real Tree Masters Inc. tree surgeon experts have an emphasis on tree care and tree maintenance by trimming and pruning trees & hedges according to the arboriculture best practices. In the case of hazardous, dying, or dead trees, tree cutting due to construction and landscaping projects, or just the removal of trees with the intention of replanting a new tree, we are here for you. For the removal of trees, we utilize the most knowledgeable and talented arborists in Ontario. Our tree specialists are highly experienced in utilizing bucket trucks around hydro wires, cranes for hard to get to tree removals, and climbing all kinds of trees to safely lower them.



