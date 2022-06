Pallet Solutionz specializes in expertise programs for your business. This includes your warehouse requirements from heat treated, new and recycled grade 1 & 2 pallets, 48 x 40 pallets, skids and more.

Our sales team will do an on-site visit and provide recommendations to fit your pallet requirements and reduce costs.

Last but not least, if you're in need of clearing up valuable space in your warehouse we offer haul-off programs that will give your business back the space it needs and deserves.