Ice Blue Steel Railings &amp; Gates
Fencing & Gates in Langley City
Reviews (0)
    • "ICE BLUE STEEL LTD. is the premier custom made iron works company in Langley & the greater Vancouver area specializing in metal, glass, aluminum products such as railings, staircases, gates and fencing.


    We offer complete custom iron fabrication services including delivery and installation. Our highly qualified team is professional and personable; always providing exceptional service and excellence with each design project.


    Certified C.W.B. Welders, the team at ICE BLUE STEEL LTD. is able to handle any customization feature you have in mind.


    Take advantage of our FREE no obligation consultation and estimate!"

    Service areas
    Langley City
    Address
    108-19736 98 Ave
    V1M 2X5 Langley City
    Canada
    +1-7783841348 icebluesteelltd.com
