Dani&#39;s Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Fredericton
    • Dani's furniture provides affordable modern furniture including high quality sofas, coffee tables, chairs, beds, mattresses, TV stands, etc. It provides fast delivery to Fredericton, Moncton, St. John’s and more.

    Services
    • living room furniture
    • dining room furniture
    • bedroom furniture
    • sofa store
    • mattress store
    • sectional sofas store
    • furniture store Fredericton
    • furniture store Moncton
    • furniture store St. John's
    Service areas
    Fredericton and NB
    Address
    875 Royal Rd
    E3G 6K1 Fredericton
    Canada
    +1-5068971577 danisfurniture.com
