Assured Basements
General Contractors in Toronto
Reviews (0)
    • After working in the renovations space for years and discovering all the inefficiencies that plague the industry, we decided to start a basement renovations company that is based on integrity, efficiency and transparency. That is how Assured Basements started.

    Starting out we have always believed that our work will speak for us. Indeed, we have garnered a lot of business from client referrals. This pushes us to work even harder to meet customer expectations.

    Services
    Basement Renovation and Renovation
    Service areas
    North York
    Address
    1111 Finch Ave W Unit 3
    M3J 2E5 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-8665808484 assuredbasements.ca
