USCA Academy is a leading international school and private school, situated in Mississauga, Ontario. At USCA Academy, we pride ourselves on providing international students and local students with a quality education . After graduation, Most of our students got accepted by the top Universities of Canada.
We offer a wide variety of programs which include: Elementary School Program(grade1-8) ; Ontario Secondary School Program(grade 9-12); University Preparation Program(Grade 12); Language Preparation Coaching(IELTS/TOEFL/ESL); Waterloo Math Contest Coaching; Quality Tutoring.
Some features of USCA Academy:
*High University Acceptance Rate
*Guidance Assistance
* Ministry accredited and approved Program
* Best Location
* Visa Application Assistance
* Accommodation Assistance
- Services
- International School
- International School Mississauga
- International School Toronto
- Canadian international School
- Private School
- Service areas
- Mississauga
- Address
-
170 Robert Speck Pkwy unit 203, ON
L4Z 3G1 Mississauga
Canada
+1-9052320411 www.uscaacademy.com