USCA Academy is a leading international school and private school, situated in Mississauga, Ontario. At USCA Academy, we pride ourselves on providing international students and local students with a quality education . After graduation, Most of our students got accepted by the top Universities of Canada.

We offer a wide variety of programs which include: Elementary School Program(grade1-8) ; Ontario Secondary School Program(grade 9-12); University Preparation Program(Grade 12); Language Preparation Coaching(IELTS/TOEFL/ESL); Waterloo Math Contest Coaching; Quality Tutoring.

Some features of USCA Academy:

*High University Acceptance Rate

*Guidance Assistance

* Ministry accredited and approved Program

* Best Location

* Visa Application Assistance

* Accommodation Assistance



