USCA Academy International School
Schools & Organisations in Mississauga
Reviews (0)
    • USCA Academy is a leading international school and private school, situated in Mississauga, Ontario. At USCA Academy, we pride ourselves on providing international students and local students with a quality education . After graduation, Most of our students got accepted by the top Universities of Canada.

    We offer a wide variety of programs which include: Elementary School Program(grade1-8) ; Ontario Secondary School Program(grade 9-12); University Preparation Program(Grade 12); Language Preparation Coaching(IELTS/TOEFL/ESL); Waterloo Math Contest Coaching; Quality Tutoring.

    Some features of USCA Academy:

    *High University Acceptance Rate

    *Guidance Assistance

    * Ministry accredited and approved Program

    * Best Location

    * Visa Application Assistance

    * Accommodation Assistance


    Services
    • International School
    • International School Mississauga
    • International School Toronto
    • Canadian international School
    • Private School
    Service areas
    Mississauga
    Address
    170 Robert Speck Pkwy unit 203, ON
    L4Z 3G1 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-9052320411 www.uscaacademy.com
