Regina Appliance Pros
Home Appliances in Regina
    • If your appliances are not working, we are the local appliance repair experts in Saskatchewan, Canada.


    Our technicians are the top-rated in this region and you can trust us to fix anything. Besides offering quality services, we are also proud to offer same-day services.


    Our technicians are factory-trained and qualified and will ensure that your appliances are working as they ought to be. There is no issue that is too small or too big for us; we will give you the same quality of appliance repair services.


    We are experts who are committed to seeing that your daily activities are not thwarted by malfunctioning appliances. Our appliance repair technicians are knowledgeable and the best in Regina, SK, and the surrounding areas.


    Need a repair? Give us a call and we assure that we will help you out.

    Services
    appliance repair
    Service areas
    Regina
    Address
    1522 10th Ave
    S4N 4M3 Regina
    Canada
    +1-3068014948 reginaappliancepros.ca
