People are looking for free classified websites or apps more and more during pandemic time. That’s why these websites are getting high volume traffic every day. For example, Toronto personal training service are in high demand because all gyms are closed, for how long? We do not know. Or Toronto tutor services are in high demand due to school closure. The same for Toronto babysitter and any other type of services. Cool Local Deal website is classified ads born in Toronto and just started to help people to find what they need in their local area. Because we know with current classified ads, users see their ad on lower pages quickly not in first page. Most of these websites/app does not let user to post from the same account the same ad content more than one time, which is fair. But how can users be sure their ad is visible for neighborhood all the time. If they want to, they should pay for pushing their ad to top, which is not affordable for most users specially during this time. We saw some users are spending lots of time to post the same ad with different content time by time to make sure their ad is on higher pages. Watch this video to find more about the way we display ads on the map. Also, keep in mind that users can filter ads base on location and ad type.



