Machine fix in Regina SK.We are an appliance repair company with advance skills and vast experience in appliance repair. We have been in business for over 30 years and we have proved to be reliable and dependable. Our skilled technicians specialize in repairs of:





Washers

Dryers

Refrigerators

Stoves

Ranges

Oven

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Heaters

And more

Even if your broken appliance is not listed here, give us a call and we will be glad to help you out with professional appliance repairs. Our technicians are factory trained and have extensive knowledge of all appliances.





Regina Appliance Repair is Reliable!





We have the capacity to handle different brands and all the major ones including, Whirlpool, GE, SubZero, Maytag, Samsung, KitchenAid and HotPoint among others. We are the company that will ensure that your appliances are working perfectly. Besides the appliance repairs, we also provide appliance service and maintenance. We have come to the realization that appliances that are serviced and maintained tend to last for a very long period of time. Get n touch with us for professional appliance repairs in Saskatchewan, Canada.



