Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ardent Appliance Repair
Home Appliances in Regina
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Machine fix in Regina SK.We are an appliance repair company with advance skills and vast experience in appliance repair. We have been in business for over 30 years and we have proved to be reliable and dependable. Our skilled technicians specialize in repairs of:


    Washers

    Dryers

    Refrigerators

    Stoves

    Ranges

    Oven

    Dishwashers

    Microwaves

    Heaters

    And more

    Even if your broken appliance is not listed here, give us a call and we will be glad to help you out with professional appliance repairs. Our technicians are factory trained and have extensive knowledge of all appliances.


    Regina Appliance Repair is Reliable!


    We have the capacity to handle different brands and all the major ones including, Whirlpool, GE, SubZero, Maytag, Samsung, KitchenAid and HotPoint among others. We are the company that will ensure that your appliances are working perfectly. Besides the appliance repairs, we also provide appliance service and maintenance. We have come to the realization that appliances that are serviced and maintained tend to last for a very long period of time. Get n touch with us for professional appliance repairs in Saskatchewan, Canada.


    Services
    Appliance Repair
    Service areas
    Regina
    Address
    1660 Oxford St
    S4N 4M2 Regina
    Canada
    +1-3068014948 reginaappliancepros.ca
      Add SEO element