Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dapcco Waterproofing
General Contractors in Markham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • Dapcco Waterproofing Inc. is a family run business that is specialized in

    waterproofing products and services. With over 20 years of intensive

    experience in construction industry and evaluation of different products and

    techniques for waterproofing, we came to our most valuable finding in this

    field with is Liquid Integrated Waterproofing Systems (LIWS).

    Services
    • Foundation Waterproofing (Positive and Negative Waterproofing)
    • Basement Waterproofing (External and Internal)
    • Wet areas Waterproofing
    • Leakage stop services
    • Flat Roof
    • Curved and Sloped Roof Waterproofing
    • Facade and Walls Waterproofing
    • Window Frame Caulking and Waterproofing
    • Decks and Porch Waterproofing (without construction damage to the surface)
    • Waterproof Flooring’s
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Markham
    Address
    140 Doncaster Ave #5
    L3T 1L3 Markham
    Canada
    +1-9057711383 www.dapcco.ca
      Add SEO element