Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Transparent Cleaning Services
Building cleaning in Surrey
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • Transparent

    Cleaning Services is a family owned and locally operated business with a

    large group of specially trained, dedicated employees to provide professional

    residential, commercial and office cleaning service with a personal touch. We

    are widely recognized for our commitment to serving our customers while

    staying friendly to the environment. We have a history of excellence and

    dedication to our clients, providing professional and high-quality

    residential, commercial and office cleaning services across British Columbia.

    We offer a range of superior commercial cleaning services to offices, retail

    stores, car dealerships, shopping centers, and restaurants throughout Surrey,

    Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Delta, Coquitlam, and Richmond. Our residential

    cleaning system sets us apart. Our customers keep coming back to us, because

    we provide services that work and keep their homes and apartments clean,

    right down to the little details

    Services
    • Apartment & Condo Cleaning
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Residential Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Move In / Move Out Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Floor Care
    • Post Construction Cleaning
    • Office Cleaning
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Surrey
    Address
    7121 192 St
    V4N 6K6 Surrey
    Canada
    +1-7788000069 www.transparentcleaning.ca
      Add SEO element