Kitchen Made New
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Mississauga
    • We enjoy bringing your ideas to life. Kitchens are more than a place where you prepare

    your meals. But a section of the house that brings the entire family

    together. We understand the significance of our job and how much our

    customers rely on us for turning their expectations into a reality

    Services
    • KITCHEN REFACING
    • KITCHEN PAINTING
    • CABINET REFACING
    • CABINET PAINTING
    Service areas
    • Oakville
    • Vaughan
    • Mississauga
    • Richmond hill
    • Toronto
    Address
    3135 Universal Dr Unit 15-B
    L4X 2E6 Mississauga
    Canada
    +1-6478311016 www.kitchenmadenew.com
