Micro fixing is a home appliance repair & installation company based in Oshawa,
ON that cares for its customer's satisfaction. All our services are designed
to deliver guaranteed solutions without burdening our customers with
excessive spending or wasting their time. We provide our services in Toronto
& Oshawa, our services include Washing Machine Repairs, Refrigerator
Repair, Dishwasher Repair, Dryer Repair Service, gas stove repair, alarm
system installation we have professional workers feel free to contact us
- Services
- Home Appliance Repair
- Home Appliance Installation
- Washing Machine Repairs
- Refrigerator Repair
- Dishwasher Repair
- Dryer repair Service
- gas stove repair
- alarm system installation
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Oshawa and Toronto
- Address
-
1250 Pentland St
L1G 3S9 Oshawa
Canada
+1-2898928622 appliancefix.ca