



Micro fixing is a home appliance repair & installation company based in Oshawa,

ON that cares for its customer's satisfaction. All our services are designed

to deliver guaranteed solutions without burdening our customers with

excessive spending or wasting their time. We provide our services in Toronto

& Oshawa, our services include Washing Machine Repairs, Refrigerator

Repair, Dishwasher Repair, Dryer Repair Service, gas stove repair, alarm

system installation we have professional workers feel free to contact us