Justine Kaufmann
    • I am a Yoga Instructor, Certified ICF life skills coach, and Counselling student. I offer affordable holistic Counselling, Coaching, and Yoga online sessions.

    I work from a Client-Centered approach. My aim is to see you as the expert of your own life, with the belief that everything you need to know lies within you. I provide a focus on the connection between the body-mind-spirit and the relationship between these different aspects of you. The modalities I use are Body-Centered, Narrative, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy(CBT), Mindful-Based, Existentialism, and Trauma-informed. In addition, I’m a Certified Life Coach and Yoga Teacher, and I work with you to create goals and solutions to support and create a sense of meaning and purpose in your life.


    • Health
    • Yoga
    • Wellness
    • Body-Centered
    • Narrative
    • Cognitive Behavioural Therapy
    Nelson
    British Columbia
    V1l 6z4 Nelson
    Canada
    +1-7788744796 www.justinekaufmann.com
