Toronto professional air duct cleaning service is a household retained and managed air duct cleaning organization, offering their service ability in the Great Toronto Area.





Our technicians have been in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning enterprise from the early years of 1992. Our staff has received training and mastered many aspects of the trade, such as tidying up furnace pipes professionally and sanitizing blower compartments, enabling them to know and understand the needs of the consumers.





Having gained exposure for over twenty years, we decided to come up with a Toronto professional air duct cleaning service.





People know us, and they are acquainted with how we work. We pride ourselves on the work we do because we love it. We want to ensure you enjoy the clean and fresh air. No two homes are the same, so we use different techniques for each one.





The apparatus we use

The standards of the apparatus an organization uses directly affects the outcome of your household’s air duct sanitization. We utilize effective and capable machinery fashioned and manufactured to polish your whole system of conduits entirely and intensively. Our sixteen feet cube van constitutes a vacuum system that can handle more than sixteen thousand cubic feet per minute of suctioned air. The truck we use exhibits a compressor that utilizes horsepower of a hundred and thirty to generate two hundred and fifty pounds per square inch of cleansing pressure to spray away even the most inaccessible dust and debris at ten inches per minute.