Concrete Max
Other Businesses in York
    • We are a company dedicated to doing any job related to concrete, excavation, demolition, underpinning, shoring, waterproofing, foundations, concrete wall, cutting concrete walls and floors, steel beams, private basement entrance, and concrete stairs in North York & Toronto. We have been in business for over ten years and service the Greater Toronto Area. Our team of professionals is trained and ready to give the best results that you are looking for in any project of your industrial, commercial and residential interest. We can guide you and give you very useful advice for whatever you have in mind. We offer free estimates where you can have a clearer vision of your project.


    Services
    • Excavation
    • Demolition
    • Underpinning
    • Shoring
    • Waterproofing
    • Cutting concrete walls and floors
    Service areas
    North York and Toronto
    Address
    7 Holley Ave
    M9N 2C4 York
    Canada
    +1-6477037984 www.concrettemax.com
