



Long distance moves always carry some emotional significance. You might be moving to a new job, a new city to join your significant other etc. Since 1995, 1785634 Ontario Inc dba Centennial Moving Company understands how important such events are in your life. We are therefore ready to put our years of experience and training at your service to ensure that you have the best possible long distance move experience.





Over the years, we have gained a significant amount of experience in catering for all types of long distance moves. It does not matter how big your premises are, how far your home is located, how many items you own, we can handle it all. We are highly regarded as one of the best long distance moving companies in Canada.











