Kelstone Contracting
Landscape Architects in Kelowna
Reviews (0)
    Kelstone Contracting Serving Kelowna BC with Professional Landscaping Services. No matter the job you need done, whether it be from residential landscape renovations to new landscape installs, Beach Landscapes, Water Features, Decks or Fences, hardscaping, ,Rock retaining walls, retaining Walls, Snow removal, Kelstone Contracting has you covered!

    Services
    Landscaping and Irrigation
    Service areas
    BC and Kelowna
    Address
    2951 Richter Street, BC
    V1Y2R8 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-2502126099 kelstonecontracting.com
