Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
T O the Patio
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    T O the Patio offers all types of patios including, sand, gravel, concrete, stamped and stained concrete, paver patio, clay brick, flagstone, tile, and so much more. We also do repairs on existing. Call us for a free quote 1 (647) 699-6081


    Services
    • Patio builders Toronto
    • Concrete patio installers
    • patio contractors Toronto
    • cut stone patios
    • concrete patios
    • clay brick patios
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    526 Brunswick Avenue
    Ontario M5R 2Z5 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6476996081 www.tothepatio.ca
      Add SEO element