If diamond painting is your thing, then Dreamer Designs is the place to be. Shop a wide range of diamond painting designs, exclusively licensed from talented artists around the globe. Dreamer Designs' diamond painting kits are known to be of the highest quality, and are made from the sparkliest full drill 5D diamonds. All kits are dispatched from the brand's USA warehouses, and ship in two to four days to US customers.
- Services
- diamond painting and diamond art
- Service areas
- Victoria
- Address
-
B-777 Blanshard Street, BC
V8W 2G9 Victoria
Canada
+1-8889537326 dreamerdesigns.com