Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dreamer Designs
Artists & Artisans in Victoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • If diamond painting is your thing, then Dreamer Designs is the place to be. Shop a wide range of diamond painting designs, exclusively licensed from talented artists around the globe. Dreamer Designs' diamond painting kits are known to be of the highest quality, and are made from the sparkliest full drill 5D diamonds. All kits are dispatched from the brand's USA warehouses, and ship in two to four days to US customers.

    Services
    diamond painting and diamond art
    Service areas
    Victoria
    Address
    B-777 Blanshard Street, BC
    V8W 2G9 Victoria
    Canada
    +1-8889537326 dreamerdesigns.com
      Add SEO element