VIP Classic Moulding is a Crown Moulding Installer in Toronto and the GTA. We provide custom, high-quality workmanship at an affordable price. Our team of experienced professionals are always available to answer any questions or concerns you may have about our services. With over 10 years of experience, VIP Classic has become one of the most trusted names in home renovation with satisfied customers across Toronto.
We stand behind our work and only use the highest quality materials, which is why we offer a 10-year warranty on all of our services. We continue to expand our work, but we will always stick to our original goal of providing exclusive services with unparalleled attention to detail.
Locations include; Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Aurora, Woodbridge, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St Catharines, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa and more.
- Vaughan
116 Viceroy Rd Building B Unit 15
L4K 2M1 Vaughan
Canada
+1-4166708000 vipclassicmoulding.com