Blackout Projects is a professional commercial window cleaning company in Toronto and the GTA. We offer high-rise window washing, skyscraper window cleaning,commercial window washing, and much more! Our team has been serving the Greater Toronto Area for over 10 years with exceptional service. Locations include; Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Aurora, Woodbridge, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St Catharines, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa and more.



