FOUNDED BY MADALENA CORSI IN 1991 AND JOINED BY HER JEWELLERY DESIGNER DAUGHTER, ELSA CORSI- JEWELIETTE JEWELLERY IS THE GO-TO ACCESSORY ATELIER FOR SPARKLE ENTHUSIASTS.

Our intimate atelier is the go-to destination for sparkling designer bridal jewellery and other hand selected pieces for jewellery lovers. In shop, we highlight the designs of jeweler Elsa Corsi along side an edited collection of hair accessories, veils and jewels for your special occasions.

We welcome you to shop online or visit us in shop for the utmost in personalized attention, custom design and styling services.



