Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Capital Appliance Repair Vancouver
Home Appliances in Vancouver
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Capital Appliance Repair Vancouver offers professional appliance repair services to all major brands of appliances. We can repair stoves, ovens, dishwashers, washers, dryers and refrigerators for Vancouver homeowners. No matter what the problem with your appliance is, Capital Appliance Repair will handle it professionally. We have more than 15 years experience working with various models and brands.

    Services
    Appliance Repair
    Service areas
    Vancouver
    Address
    3665 Kingsway
    V5R 5W2 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-7788192311 capitalappliancerepair.ca/vancouver
      Add SEO element