I chose the word “Fotografiia”, which means drawing with light in Greek, because of my strong connection to my family’s homeland. In fact, I discovered my passion for photography during my travels to Greece. Since then, my love of street photography evolved into fashion photography and eventually developed into a passion for wedding photography. As an artist, I find joy in capturing a raw image — and you can see this authentic approach throughout my work. For me, it’s more than just photographing your wedding day, it’s about capturing special moments as they unfold. And to prepare for these moments, I will get to know you before your big day to get a better sense of your personalities and your partnership, ensuring your wedding photos feel like an extension of you. It’s my honour to freeze time and capture you, the love of your life, and of course, your friends and family on your special day.