Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Flooring Liquidators Ottawa East
Flooring in Ottawa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Flooring Liquidators Ottawa East store offers a wide range of flooring options including hardwood, laminate, vinyl, carpet, tiles, etc. Our flooring specialist will help you find the most suitable flooring products from the best brands in the industry, including Twelve Oaks, Fuzion and so much more. 


    Services
    • Hardwood store
    • laminate store
    • vinyl flooring
    • carpet store
    • tile store
    • engineered hardwood flooring
    Service areas
    Ottawa and Ontario
    Address
    1260 Old Innes Road Unit 601
    K1B 3V3 Ottawa
    Canada
    +1-6137490046 www.flooringliquidators.ca/flooring-liquidators-ottawa-east
      Add SEO element