Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Wanshing Machinery Ltd.
Schools & Organisations in Richmond
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Wanshing Machinery, Vancouver’s most convenient and sustainable source for forklift services. We offer a wide range of commercial machinery that can boost your company’s productivity today.

    From forklifts to loading excavators and power pallet jacks, we have the right equipment for all for your heavy lifting needs. Whether you are looking to purchase new, or lease used equipment, we can help you optimise your business operations!


    Service areas
    Richmond
    Address
    9-11171 Horseshoe Way. BC
    V7A 4S5 Richmond
    Canada
    +1-6042292988 www.wanshing.com
      Add SEO element