G3 Pool &amp; Spa&#39; s Custom Pool Designs
General Contractors in Toronto
    • We are a full service pool company with 47 years of experience in transforming back yards. We’ll install, repair or renovate any type of pool. Concrete, vinyl, fiberglass and steel pools. We offer a wide range of services to both builders and homeowners. From design and build projects to delivery of pool chemicals and weekly service. Our area of expertise is concrete pools and water features working for both the homeowner and on commercial projects. Our experience lies in our name G3 Pool and Spa, we are 3rd generation pool builders and proud to say we’ve been at the forefront of this every changing industry for almost 5 decades. Our experience gives us a competitive advantage. Building refinements which we’ve developed, allowing us to build the highest quality pools and spas for less money. What does that mean for our customers? Unparalleled quality, unmatched price and the best customer service in the business.


    Services
    Concrete Pool – Pool Company
    Service areas
    Etobicoke, ON, and Toronto
    Address
    1400 The Queensway
    M8Z 1S4 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4162516549 www.g3poolandspa.ca
