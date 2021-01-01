HEY! Contractors and homeowners my name is Kevin Saavedra a visionary and hard working young entrepreneur and I found Bins In The 6ix Inc. in the city of Scarborough, ON at 22yrs old in 2021. My mission from the beginning is to make sure that I keep the process of renting a garbage bin for your construction projects simple and keep my services efficient for my customers. Along the way I have learned about many unethical ways other companies treat customers, from changing prices on invoice’s to not being on time either dropping off or picking up. So with that being said I want Bins In The 6ix Inc. to be known as the go to garbage disposal company for trust worthy and reliable customer service.