Patch Dudes
General Contractors in Toronto
    • The Patch Dudes are a trusted name in the world of drywall repair and stucco removal, with years under their belts. They pride themselves on delivering honesty as well as quality workmanship to every customer that hires them for any kind of service they provide!

    Services
    • Stucco Removal Toronto
    • Stucco Removal Vaughan
    • Stucco Removal Richmond Hill
    • Stucco Removal Markham
    • Stucco Removal Woodbridge
    • Drywall Repair Toronto
    • Drywall Repair Vaughan
    • Drywall Repair Richmond Hill
    • Drywall Repair Markham
    • Drywall Repair Woodbridge
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Toronto and ON
    Address
    4711 Yonge St, Suite 1845
    M2N 6K8 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6475490299 www.patchdudes.com
