Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Olivia Rhain Home
Home Appliances in Kelowna
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Olivia Rhain Home is an online retail boutique Inspired by the Designer Olivia Rhain herself, based in Kelowna, BC and serving all of the Okanagan Valley- Penticton to Vernon. Specializing in affordable designer home decor and home furnishings. Our hand-picked selections for your home are sure to appeal to both the elegant and the eclectic home remodeler alike. We also offer home décor gift sets for realtors and other business professionals. We have modern designer furniture for every room of your home, from designer bedroom furniture and affordable designer kitchen and dining décor.


    Services
    • Home decor
    • Spring Cleaning
    • Furniture
    • Designer
    • Home Furnishings
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    5215 Cobble Crescent
    V1W4Y8 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-8447640993 oliviarhain.com
      Add SEO element