Canadian Metal Roof Manufacturing Ltd
Roofers in New Hamburg
Services

  • Aluminium Roofing Manufacturers
  • Commercial Roofing Contractors Kitchener
  • Commercial Roofing Contractors Waterloo
  • Kitchener Roofing Companies
  • Metal Roof Install Over Shingles Kitchener
  • Metal Roof Install Over Shingles Waterloo
  • Metal Roof Installation Kitchener
  • Metal Roof Installation Waterloo
  • Metal Roof Manufacturers Near Me
  • Metal Roof Tile Installation
  • Metal Roofers Near Me
  • Metal Roofing Manufacturers
  • Metal Roofing Sheets
  • Metal Roofing Suppliers Kitchener
  • Metal Roofing Suppliers Near Me
  • Metal Roofing Suppliers Waterloo
  • Metal Roofing Tiles
  • Metal Roofing Tiles Near Me
  • Sheet Metal Roof Near Me
  • Waterloo Roofing Companies
    • Canadian Metal Roof Manufacturing Is Your Premiere Choice for long life (50 Years- Life time) Your Metal Roofing Project. The Canadian Metal Roof Manufacturing has been offering durable and reliable roofing and siding coverage of steel and aluminium for over 30 years. We have based our knowledge on the experience of people from Sweden, who for generations have used sloping roof structures, protecting their homes against gusty winds and snow. Combining this knowledge with the use of modern technology allows us to offer you the best quality products at low cost.

    Service areas
    New Hamburg and Ontario
    Address
    270 Hamilton Rd
    N3A 2K2 New Hamburg
    Canada
    +1-5192243433 canmetroof.com
