Infinity Bathroom
Bathroom Designers in Vaughan
Reviews
    • Infinity Bathroom is an expert in renovating bathrooms that are more than just a place to bath, we want you to fully enjoy your bathroom. We provide the sanctuary and comfort of while also giving your space personality with luxurious details like marble floors or deep soaking tubs! With us on board there's no need for hiring any additional contractors as our fully integrated team has years’ experience making bathroom feel like yours alone - take advantage today by contracting InfinityBathroom.


    We serve Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Aurora, Newmarket, King City, Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Stouffville, Woodbridge, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton and the rest of the GTA Area.


    Services
    • Bathroom renovations
    • bathroom remodeling
    • bathroom contractor
    • bathroom renovation company
    Service areas
    Vaughan
    Address
    L0J 0A1 Vaughan
    Canada
    +1-6474467423 www.infinitybathroom.ca
