NFS Leasing is a privately-held independent equipment finance leader with more than 15 years of experience. NFS provides equipment financing and secured loans to small to middle market non-investment grade companies in the U.S. and Canada. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides fast, flexible customized solutions to help customers achieve their goals. It is common for many businesses to undergo short term cash constraints. We understand that behind your financial statements, or those of your client, is a real business with real people and real potential. At NFS Leasing, we want to provide fast, flexible equipment financing to enable companies to thrive. Whether large or small, emerging or established, private or public, NFS Leasing will listen to your story, understand your needs, and work with you to construct a financial solution that meets your needs. We are THE story lender. Tell us your story.