Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
EVERGREEN REHAB &amp; WELLNESS – Langley Willoughby
Other Businesses in Langley
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Evergreen Rehab & Wellness - Langley Willoughby is a multidisciplinary health and wellness clinic in Langley, BC. It serves the Langley area with holistic and hands-on services, including Chiropractic, Registered Massage Therapy, Physiotherapy, Acupuncture, Clinical Counselling, Naturopathic Medicine, Kinesiology/Active Rehab/Personal Training, Clinical Pilates and Osteopathy.

    Evergreen Rehab & Wellness - Langley Willoughby’s team is composed of a diverse group of knowledgeable, experienced and talented practitioners who work hand and hand to improve patient health and well-being. 

    Evergreen’s Chiropractors, Registered Massage Therapists, Physiotherapists, Acupuncturists, Naturopathic Doctors, Kinesiologists, Osteopaths, Pilates Instructors and Clinical Counsellors in Langley, believe in a holistic approach to health. Most of the treatments offered are completely non-invasive and chemical-free. Every session starts with a thorough assessment. Moreover, a custom treatment plan is made based on the result of the assessment to address the specific condition of their patients.

    Evergreen Rehab & Wellness - Langley Willoughby is located at B100 – 20161 86 Ave, Langley Twp, BC. It is 4500 sq. ft. of space with a state-of-art interior, located right off the 200St highway and a 3 minutes walking distance from Carvolth Bus Exchange.

    Evergreen Rehab & Wellness - Langley Willoughby’s accepts patients with ICBC claims and extended health benefits. 


    Booking with their services is so easy. A 24/7 online booking site is available and can be accessed at https://evergreenclinic.janeapp.com/locations/evergreen-rehab-wellness-langley/book.

    Services
    Health Care and Wellness Clinic
    Service areas
    Langley
    Address
    B100 – 20161 86 Ave
    V2Y 2C1 Langley
    Canada
    +1-6048881279 www.evergreenclinic.ca
      Add SEO element