Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Checker Movers, Division of 2387803 Ontario Inc.
Moving companies in Manotick, ON
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Checker Movers has been moving Ottawa and area households since 1981. We do residential moving, office moves, storage, piano moving as well as provide packing services. Our job size ranges from small rooms or studio apartments up to large multi-bedroom houses. The day of your move, we have free use of wardrobe boxes for your clothing. We always use runners to protect and keep your floors as clean as possible. All your furniture is padded and protected. Quite often we are able to accommodate last minute or emergency moves.

    Services
    Residential movers
    Service areas
    Manotick, ON
    Address
    210 Spindrift Circle
    K4M0G5 Manotick, ON
    Canada
    +1-6137239875 checkermoversottawa.com
      Add SEO element