Checker Movers has been moving Ottawa and area households since 1981. We do residential moving, office moves, storage, piano moving as well as provide packing services. Our job size ranges from small rooms or studio apartments up to large multi-bedroom houses. The day of your move, we have free use of wardrobe boxes for your clothing. We always use runners to protect and keep your floors as clean as possible. All your furniture is padded and protected. Quite often we are able to accommodate last minute or emergency moves.