Edmonton's first choice when dealing with unwanted pests and bug beds. With over a decade of satisfied customers, we will treat you with respect and dignity throught the process. Specializing in Bed Bug extermination and removal. Contact us today.
- Services
- bed bug control
- bed bug prevention In Edmonton
- pest control Near Me
- Cleaning Service
- Pest Management
- pest free environment
- Service areas
- Edmonton
- Address
-
10615 149 Street NW, Alberta
T5P 1L9 Edmonton
Canada
+1-7802503092 professionalpestmanagement.com