Dilworth Quality Homes Inc is one of the custom home builders Kelowna that offers the customers to design their dream homes with finesses. The company has a rich experience behind and together with a competent workforce they are to heighten the living expectations of the clients through the home building projects. They are the creators of some of the most exquisite Kelowna Homes.
- Services
- custom home builders
- tower ranch homes for sale
- new housing developments
- New townhomes
- home builders
- Service areas
- Kelowna
- Address
-
2365 Gordon Dr #206
V1W3C2 Kelowna
Canada
+1-2507638232 www.dilworthhomes.com