Ven-Tech Subsea is a Canadian based commercial diving and ROV company, specializing in underwater inspections, underwater construction and Remote Operated Vehicle operations. Our team of professional Divers and ROV Pilots/Technicians provide marine construction, underwater civil engineering, salvage/recovery, underwater inspections and demolition services nationwide and are available for any marine or underwater project at a moments notice. Ven-Tech Subsea is committed to delivering a high quality service in an efficient and safe manner, within agreed budget and schedule constraints. Personnel at Ven-Tech Subsea recognize the importance of quality and safety management applications and strive to complete project scopes with due regard to the applicable statutory regulations, project specifications, procedures, and documentation requirements. Combining our extensive experience we aim to find innovative solutions to underwater problems and to provide direct supervision and liaison at all stages of preparation and execution of a project, we believe we can offer assistance to any marine project, large or small. Our extensive experience, state of the art equipment, technology and unprecedented safety record is what sets us apart from any of the other diving contractor in Canada!