AltaVie Health &amp; Chiropractic Clinic
Schools & Organisations in Kelowna
    • AltaVie Health and chiropractic clinic in Kelowna focuses on Prenatal, Perinatal and Postnatal chiropractic care. Our Kelowna Chiropractors have training and experience in pediatric and maternity care, including Webster Technique. We also offer Registered Massage Therapy (RMT), Registered Dietitian (RD) and Naturopathic Medicine. AltaVie supports mothers and children throughout the entire journey and focuses on prenatal, perinatal and postnatal pregnancy and manual therapy support and recovery. Our pediatric chiropractors are dedicated to supporting families from infancy to parenthood. All of our healthcare practitioners are highly trained, friendly and passionate professionals. We care about your family, because we are family!"


    Services
    • Baby chiropractor
    • Pregnancy chiropractor
    • Pediatric chiropractor
    • chiropractor Kelowna
    • Kelowna chiropractor
    • kids chiropractor Kelowna
    Service areas
    Kelowna
    Address
    434 Cedar Ave, BC
    V1Y 4X3 Kelowna
    Canada
    +1-7784844414 altaviehealth.com
