Stinky Lockers
Designers in Penticton, BC
Reviews
    • We starting making personalized stickers for our 4 kids just to help keep the gear straight. So many kids on the team had the same hockey stick!

    I tried them first on some decals from Staples on our home printer and soon realized when the ink ran, that it wouldn't work.

    So I outsourced the printing of stickers at first, but once we saw the response from the kids and the parents, and we started getting orders for custom stick labels, and it wasn't long before we invested 25K in our first piece of equipment and bought our own printer and laminator! Now 15 years later and we're still doing it and loving it!

    Players, parents and tournament organizers LOVE our waterproof personalized stickers and we've expanded to include decals and bag tags for many sports including hockey, golf, baseball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, ringette, football & more.

     

    Services
    • water bottle sticker
    • decals
    • label
    • golf id labels
    • hockey water bottle sticker
    • sports luggage tags
    • golf decals
    • personalized stickers
    • iphone stickers
    • laptop decals
    Service areas
    Penticton, BC
    Address
    1355 Leir Street
    V2A 4Z2 Penticton, BC
    Canada
    +1-8004684134 stinkylockers.com
