We starting making personalized stickers for our 4 kids just to help keep the gear straight. So many kids on the team had the same hockey stick!

I tried them first on some decals from Staples on our home printer and soon realized when the ink ran, that it wouldn't work.

So I outsourced the printing of stickers at first, but once we saw the response from the kids and the parents, and we started getting orders for custom stick labels, and it wasn't long before we invested 25K in our first piece of equipment and bought our own printer and laminator! Now 15 years later and we're still doing it and loving it!

Players, parents and tournament organizers LOVE our waterproof personalized stickers and we've expanded to include decals and bag tags for many sports including hockey, golf, baseball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, ringette, football & more.