Dustin Bray began his career working in the telecommunication industry over 15 years ago. He was able to work with some of the industries best, from pipe layers, Foreman to machine operators and ultimately estimators and managers. Dustin was lucky enough to have great mentors around early in his career. Brayco Excavation was started in 2015 and has focused on building long lasting relationships, while providing the best product possible. We believe through hard work and dedication to our existing clientele, BRAYCO will be able to greatly expand its services and customer base.