Avery Living – Clayton Central
Real Estate Agents in Surrey
Reviews (0)
    • Avery Living Clayton Central is the newest development in the charming neighborhood of Clayton Heights in Surrey. With three options to choose from you will find some of the most exquisite and affordable 3 Bedroom, 3 Bedroom + Den and 4 Bedroom- Family-sized townhomes inn the region.

    Services
    • Townhouse Complex
    • Property Developer
    • Family-sized townhouse
    • spacious and cozy bedrooms
    • concept design
    • affordable 3 Bedroom
    • family-sized townhomes
    • townhomes for sale
    • homes design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Surrey and British Columbia
    Address
    7050 188 St
    V4N 6T5 Surrey
    Canada
    +1-7789878298 averyliving.ca
