Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Capt Clean Window Cleaning Millwoods
Windows in Edmonton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We provide window cleaning services for south Edmonton and all communities within. We are a team of dedicated, qualified window washers, who also provide pressure washing services for exteriors. When you are looking for a seasonal cleaning of your full exterior, we can offer competitively priced packages combining both services. Fully insured and licensed.

    Services
    window cleaning and pressure washing
    Service areas
    Edmonton
    Address
    590-A Lakewood Road North
    T6K3Y1 Edmonton
    Canada
    +1-7802890625 www.southedmonton.captclean.com
      Add SEO element