It is a matter of pride that for over 145 years, Canadian Jeweller Magazine, the longest-running Canadian Jewellery Business Magazine and first read publication. Canadian Jeweller Magazine has been helping the watch and jewellery industry and its peers achieve business success.





We offer Watch & Jewellery Specialized Services such as: Content creation, Costume Magazine, Digital Marketing Strategy and Execution, Email Marketing, SEO, PPC, CRM, Sales Funnels, Automations, LEAD Generator, Email Lists, Canadian Jeweller Magazine, List Rental, We build customized campaigns geared toward the watch & jewellery community for both B2B or B2C.





• More traffic & more leads for your store owners and wholesalers

• Powerful, effective, and transparent.