Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Max Appliance Repair Kitchener
General Contractors in Kitchener
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Max Appliance Repair Kitchener has been offering professional and efficient appliance repair services for Kitchener homeowners for many years. We have established a great reputation for fixing any appliance problem effectively and affordably. No matter if you need a repair for your fridge, dishwasher, washer, dryer, stove or oven, you can contact us to help you right away. 


    Services
    Appliance repair and fridge repair
    Service areas
    Kitchener
    Address
    290 King St E, Suite 1720
    N2G 2L3 Kitchener
    Canada
    +1-2893018644 maxappliancerepairkitchener.ca
      Add SEO element