Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Max Appliance Repair Hamilton
General Contractors in Hamilton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Max Appliance Repair Hamilton is the expert you can trust for all of your appliance repair needs. We have helped numerous local homeowners to fix their fridge, dishwasher, washer, dryer, stove and oven, so we can help you, too! Our professional technicians will handle any make or brand of your appliance. Call us today for our same-day appliance repair service in Hamilton! 


    Services
    Appliance repair and oven repair
    Service areas
    Hamilton
    Address
    21 King St W, Suite 2402 Floor
    L8P 4W7 Hamilton
    Canada
    +1-7057105905 maxappliancerepairhamilton.ca
      Add SEO element